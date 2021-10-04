- Jack Havrilak – (Age 57 – Randall, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
- Hamia Boos – (Age 25 – St. Cloud, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
- Roy Cloud – (Age 23 – Redby, MN) – Felony Warrant
- Stephen Bristoe – (Age 50 – Minneapolis, MN) – Possession of stolen vehicle. Driving Can-IPS.
