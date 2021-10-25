• Shane McGuire, 25 of Anoka, for Terroristic Threats

• Andrew Murphy, 42 of Alexandria, on a Felony Warrant

• Brandon Rose, 45 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault, HRO Violation

• Jeffrey Fox, 44 of Big Lake on a Misdemeanor Warrant 

• Mason Rohrer, 28 of Big Lake, on a Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

• Kevin Baragar, 50 of Big Lake, for Gross Misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Chase Abram, 32 of Little Canada, on a Court Order Violation

• Corey Rish, 48 of Big Lake, for theft and Obstruct Legal Process

• Michael Hanson, 49 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

