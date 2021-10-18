• Tara Frandsen , 44 of Big Lake, for Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Taylor Kapphahn, 33 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Jennifer Bernard, 37 of Big Lake for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI. Felony Flee in Motor Vehicle.

• Jerry Calhoun, 33 of Minneapolis, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

