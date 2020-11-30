Big Lake Police Badge

Big Lake police Department arrests:

• Benjamin Tschida, 36 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Joshua Krugen, 40 of Clear Lake, Wright County Misdemeanor Warrant

• Jesse Nordstrom, 26 of Champlin, for 3rd Degree DWI

• Ryan Larson, 24 of Big Lake, for 2nd Degree DWI

