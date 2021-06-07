• William Landaverde-Chavez, 30 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Joel Schnell, 50 of Anoka, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Brian Jerde, 34 of Becker, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Seann Lia, 45 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Logan Paige, 23 of Elk River, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Joseph Lais, 38 of Elk River, on a Felony Warrant

• Maria Anderson, 39 of Minneapolis, on a Misdemeanor Warrant 

• Brock Anderson, 32 of Big Lake, on a Misdemeanor Warrant

