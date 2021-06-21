• Jessica Scharber, 300 of Ramsey, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Josephine Harris, 59 of Monticello, for 4th Degree DWI - Narcotics

• Scott Simpson, 45 of Cedar, for gross misdemeanor Cancel-IPS

• Sandra Silva, 51 of Cavilier, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Angela Knox, 32 of Buffalo, for gross misdemeanor DWI Refusal

• Ryan Berry, 27 of Elk River, for Domestic Assault

