• Mark Pegues, 36 of Elk River, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI refusal

• Melissa Swier, 32 of Big Lake, for domestic assault

• Ryan Carlson, 40 of Hermantown, for felony 5th degree controlled substance, false name to police

• Olivia Greseth, 28 of Farmington, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

Load comments