• Candace Dik , 39 of St. Cloud, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

• Gregory Parent, 34 of Big Lake, for misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI

• Anthony Cole, 44 of Big Lake, on a felony warrant

• Eleanor Winningham , 49 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

Load comments