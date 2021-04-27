• Michael Camp, 65 of Minneapolis, on a felony Warrant

• Angelica Henry-Schmidt, 20 of St. Cloud, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Kirk Christopherson, 57 of Becker, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Haylee Demars, 18 of Elk River, for Domestic Assault

• Maybrick Madsen, 33 of Big Lake, for 1st Degree Controlled Substance

• Christopher Woods, 33 of Becker, for 1st Degree DWI, 5th Degree Controlled Substance

