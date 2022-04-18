  • Kathy Carlson – (Age 57 – Big Lake, MN) – Order Violation and Assault
  • Ricardo Curtis – (Age 36 – Fridley, MN) – Possess Stolen Vehicle and Flee in Vehicle
  • Chelcia Cloud – (Age 32 – Redby, MN) – Warrants and False Name to Officer
  • Keith Cloud – (Age 39 – Redby, MN) – Drug Possession
  • Juvenile arrested for Domestic Assault, Booked into Lino Lakes
