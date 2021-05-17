- Anthony Cole – (Age 44 – Big Lake, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
- Javaris Jackson – (Age 42 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault
- Brandon Cleveland – (Age 21 – Maple Grove, MN) – GM 3rd Degree DWI
- Montana Larson – (Age 25 – Coon Rapids, MN) – Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
- Ryan Williams – (Age 23 – Ramsey, MN) – Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
- Bradley Schlegel – (Age 57 – Burnsville, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance, DWI
- Erin Ayotte – (Age 26 – Fridley, MN) – Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
- Clay Haverkamp – (Age 49 – Elk River, MN) – GM 2nd Degree DWI
- Kegan Frausto – (Age 25 – Blaine, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal
- Steven Bitzer – Age 41 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault
