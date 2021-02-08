• Jacob Mcneely, 25 of Coon Rapids, for fleeing Police in Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Handgun, False Name to Police, and Warrants

• Taylor Thomsen, 20 of Big Lake, Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Devin Rosenow, 33 of South Haven, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Lucas Delaney, 25 of Dayton, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Justin Inthisith, 20 of Moundsview, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Lawrence Draper – (Age 44 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault

