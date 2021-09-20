• Anita Rogers, 59 of St. Cloud, on a Misdemeanor Warrant 

• Jon Peterson, 51 of Big Lake for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Cassidy McManigle, 29 of Coon Rapids, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Arkinzie Solomon, 52 of Big Lake, for 4th Degree Assault

• Michael Larson, 33 of Lakeville, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Michael Finken, 39 of Sauk Rapids, for felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Rochelle Brown , 33 of Blaine, for misdemeanor Warrant 

• Jeffery Olson, 62 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor Degree DWI

• Karen Nilson, 39 of Maple Grove, on a felony Warrant

