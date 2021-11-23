• Brice Jeska, 27 of Delano, on a Felony Warrant

• Susan Masterman, 38 of Becker, on a Felony Warrant

• Lindsey Nystrom, 32 of Kimball, for Felony Controlled Substance 

• Rory Fischer, 38 of Dassell on a Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

• Kelly Lockwood, 50 of Hawley, PA, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

• Kimberly Spangler – (Age 62 – Big Lake, MN) – Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

• Travis Palm – (Age 30 – Otsego, MN) – GM 2nd Degree DWI

• Trevor Campbell-Berry , 25 of Pine City, for felony Controlled Substance , gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI

