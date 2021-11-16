Big Lake Police, arrests:
• Jessica Jones, 42 of Otsego, for felony Warrant
• James Gulbranson, 38 of Coon Rapids, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
• John Gleason, 37 of Big Lake, for gross Misdemeanor Warrant
• Crystal Lapean, 36 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI
• Angela Barkdull, 43 of Becker, on a Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
• Michael Hanson, 49 of Big Lake, on a Misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) Violation
