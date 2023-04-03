  • Terry Yattow (Age 54 – Coon Rapids, MN) Warrant, False Name, Drugs
  • Rogelio De La Garza (Age 44 – Big Lake, MN) Warrant
  • Jeffrey Stake (Age 64 – Big Lake, MN) DWI
  • Shawn Wendt (Age 45 – Big Lake, MN) Warrant
  • Juvenile for Domestic Assault
Load comments