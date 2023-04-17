BLPD Arrests: 

  • James Freeman (Age 56 – Big Lake, MN) DWI
  • Shawn Wendt (Age 45 – Big Lake, MN) Sherburne Co Warrant
  • Angela Hutton (Age 40 – Big Lake, MN) Stearns Co Warrant
  • Kirk Hauer (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) DWI
  • Shane Long (Age 44 – St Cloud, MN) DWI
  • Ryan Fulin ( Age 45 – Coon Rapids, MN) DWI
Load comments