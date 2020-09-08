Big Lake police Department, arrest log: Aug. 31-Sept. 6 Sep 8, 2020 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save • Ethan Grimlie-Johnson, 24 of Becker, for felony fleeing in motor vehicle, and gross misdemeanor DWI Refusal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Monticello Times Sep 3, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWilliam "Bill" Robert BaberSemi full of ice cream coming to RosemountRustic Tap brings fresh, new taste to CaledoniaNorth Branch Schools to lease space at outlet mallEdina teachers’ union files legal grievance over contract changesA St. Michael landmark comes downRoyalton man rescued after being trapped in grain binProposed senior housing development tabled in Apple ValleyEden Prairie Council sidesteps staff, planning commissionCaribou Coffee ‘cabin’ coming to Fridley Images Videos CommentedNystrom does not support our values (3)National pastime, national disgrace (3)Letter: Sheriff shares concerns with president (2)COVID threat is being overstated (2)Letter: Eloquent but flawed defense of Skogquist (1)Steven Allen Vetsch (1)Letter: Time to promote antiracism (1)Cong. Pete Stauber to visit Little Falls Friday, Aug. 21, for a listening session about returning to school (1)Optics are terrible for faith in elections (1)Revival is an alternative to protests, preaches love and forgiveness (1)
