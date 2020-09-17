Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday, September 13, 2020

• 655 Norwood Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 180 blk Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 100 blk Henry Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 450 blk Pleasant Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

 Saturday, September 12, 2020

• 315 Fern St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 715 Martin Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 460 blk Ormsbee St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

 Friday, September 11, 2020

• 45 blk Lake St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 315 blk Monroe St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 4600 blk Pond View Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/Lake St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

 Thursday, September 10, 2020

• 850 blk Harrison Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Lakeside Park - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 400 blk Polk St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

 Wednesday, September 9, 2020

• 840 blk Harrison Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Pleasant Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 4220 blk Loon Loop - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Martin Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

• 610 blk Rose Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 20080 blk Delta St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 130 blk Tarrytown Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

Monday, September 7, 2020

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell burnt marijuana coming from vehicle, during search officer located THC oil, marijuana, and paraphernalia. 

• 130 blk Tarrytown Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 16790 blk 198th Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Phyllis St/Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

