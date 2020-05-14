Big Lake Police Badge

The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls April May 4-10

Sunday May 10

• Putnam Ave/Eagle Lake Rd S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Casey’s General Store - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Saturday, May 9

• Powell St N - Property Damage - Report of damage done to front door. 

• Engle Wood Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle by eggs. 

• Hwy 10/147th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Ormsbee St/Forest Rd - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 106th St/Hwy 24 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, May 8

• Lake St S/Pleasant Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Independence Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Thursday, May 7

• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Klickitat St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

• Fernwood Cir - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Wednesday, May 6

• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Lakeshore Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Lake St/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Tuesday, May 5

• CR 11 – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, May 4

• Eagle Lake Rd/Prism Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

 

