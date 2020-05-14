The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls April May 4-10
Sunday May 10
• Putnam Ave/Eagle Lake Rd S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Casey’s General Store - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Saturday, May 9
• Powell St N - Property Damage - Report of damage done to front door.
• Engle Wood Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle by eggs.
• Hwy 10/147th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Ormsbee St/Forest Rd - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 106th St/Hwy 24 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, May 8
• Lake St S/Pleasant Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Independence Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Thursday, May 7
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Klickitat St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• Fernwood Cir - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Wednesday, May 6
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lakeshore Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lake St/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Tuesday, May 5
• CR 11 – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, May 4
• Eagle Lake Rd/Prism Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.