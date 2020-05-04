The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls April 27-May 3
Sunday May 3
• Fern St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/Fern St – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Saturday, May 2
• Lake Ridge Dr/196th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Teal St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• Rose Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Drake Cir - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Friday, May 1
• Lake St S/Monroe St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Station St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• CR 43/Train Tracks - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to check on male who was trying to get on train and yelling at employees.
Thursday, April 30
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Minnesota Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, suspected to be under the influence of narcotics, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Fern St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
Wednesday, April 29
• Polk St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• Lakeshore Dr - Juvenile Complaint – caller upset juveniles are playing basketball together.
Tuesday, April 28
• Rose Dr/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Monday, April 27
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Rose Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
