The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls April 27-May 3

Sunday May 3

• Fern St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

• Jefferson Blvd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/Fern St – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Saturday, May 2

• Lake Ridge Dr/196th St NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Teal St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• Rose Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Drake Cir - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Friday, May 1

• Lake St S/Monroe St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Station St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• CR 43/Train Tracks - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to check on male who was trying to get on train and yelling at employees. 

Thursday, April 30

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Minnesota Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, suspected to be under the influence of narcotics, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Fern St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

Wednesday, April 29

• Polk St - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

• Lakeshore Dr - Juvenile Complaint – caller upset juveniles are playing basketball together. 

Tuesday, April 28

• Rose Dr/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Monday, April 27

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Rose Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

 

