The Big Lake Police Department responded to the following calls June 29-July 5
Sunday, July 5
• Hwy 10/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Casey’s General Store - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/194th Ave – Agency Assist - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Assisted Minnesota State Patrol with crash.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, July 4
• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, July 3
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lake St/Tarry Town - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Coborns - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 13000 Blk Carole Dr, Becker – Agency Assist – Assisted Becker PD with burglary.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - THC in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell marijuana, located THC wax. Driver charged with possession of controlled substance.
Thursday, July 2
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• CR 17/200th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lakeside Park/Skate Park - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a reported fight between juveniles. Investigation ongoing.
• Ormsbee St/Lee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 150 Blk Norwood Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 220 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, saw a THC e-cig in plain sight, vehicle searched, officer located THC edibles. Driver arrested and booked into jail.
• Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, July 1
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 610 Blk Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 5600 Blk Highland Trl - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 5300 Blk Wood Duck Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Tuesday, June 30
• 4000 Blk Saint Andrews Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Monday, June 29
• Hwy 10/Lake St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Martin Ave/County Road 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 170 Blk Norwood Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 120 Blk Euclid Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.