Big Lake Police Badge

The Big Lake Police Department responded to the following calls June 29-July 5

Sunday, July 5  

• Hwy 10/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Casey’s General Store - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Hwy 10/194th Ave – Agency Assist - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Assisted Minnesota State Patrol with crash. 

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, July 4  

• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, July 3   

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession. 

• Lake St/Tarry Town - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Coborns - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 13000 Blk Carole Dr, Becker – Agency Assist – Assisted Becker PD with burglary. 

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - THC in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell marijuana, located THC wax. Driver charged with possession of controlled substance. 

Thursday, July 2 

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• CR 17/200th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lakeside Park/Skate Park - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a reported fight between juveniles. Investigation ongoing. 

• Ormsbee St/Lee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 150 Blk Norwood Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 220 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, saw a THC e-cig in plain sight, vehicle searched, officer located THC edibles. Driver arrested and booked into jail. 

• Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, July 1     

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 610 Blk Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 5600 Blk Highland Trl - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 5300 Blk Wood Duck Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Tuesday, June 30   

• 4000 Blk Saint Andrews Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Monday, June 29    

• Hwy 10/Lake St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

•  Martin Ave/County Road 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 170 Blk Norwood Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 120 Blk Euclid Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

