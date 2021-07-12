Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, July 11
• 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 400 blk Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Rose Dr/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 19568 Station St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, July 10
• 480 Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 145 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Lake St/Norwood Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Hwy 10/172nd St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 100 blk Lake St. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 4200 blk Lake Ridge Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave. - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Felony Warrant.
Friday, July 9
• 200 Blk Shoreview Est. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 100 Blk Hill St. N. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 281 Jefferson Blvd. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 1800 Blk Range Pole Pt. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 600 Blk Independence Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Thursday, July 8
• 300 blk Jefferson Blvd. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Plymouth Ave/Powell St. N. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd./Glenwood Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 4400 Blk Sterling Dr. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to lawn.
Wednesday, July 7
• 18000 Blk Traverse Ln. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 590 Humboldt Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 130 Eagle Lake Rd. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Tuesday, July 6
• 115 Henry Rd. - Trespassing – Report of unwanted party coming to property.
• 690 Minnesota Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• 19591 Station St. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
Monday, July 5
• 600 Blk Humboldt Dr. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 700 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 19591 Station St. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 4000 Blk Teal St. - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire for a house fire.
• 300 Blk Lake St. S. - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Investigation ongoing.
• 281 Jefferson Blvd. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
