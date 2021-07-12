Big Lake Police Report: 

Sunday, July 11

• 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 400 blk Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Rose Dr/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 19568 Station St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, July 10

• 480 Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 145 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Lake St/Norwood Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Hwy 10/172nd St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 100 blk Lake St.  - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 4200 blk Lake Ridge Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance. 

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave. - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Felony Warrant.

 Friday, July 9

• 200 Blk Shoreview Est. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 100 Blk Hill St. N.  - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 281 Jefferson Blvd.  - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 1800 Blk Range Pole Pt.  - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 600 Blk Independence Dr.  - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

 Thursday, July 8

• 300 blk Jefferson Blvd.  - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Plymouth Ave/Powell St. N.  - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd./Glenwood Ave.  - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd.  - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 4400 Blk Sterling Dr.  - Property Damage - Report of damage done to lawn.

Wednesday, July 7

• 18000 Blk Traverse Ln.  - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 590 Humboldt Dr.  - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 130 Eagle Lake Rd.  - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Tuesday, July 6

• 115 Henry Rd.  - Trespassing – Report of unwanted party coming to property.

• 690 Minnesota Ave.  - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• 19591 Station St.  - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.

Monday, July 5

• 600 Blk Humboldt Dr.  - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 700 Blk Minnesota Ave.  - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 19591 Station St.  - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 4000 Blk Teal St.  - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire for a house fire.

• 300 Blk Lake St. S.  - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Investigation ongoing. 

• 281 Jefferson Blvd. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

