The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls July 20-26
Sunday, July 26, 2020
• 1200th blk Vernon St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 180th blk Fair Meadows Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• CR 43/Minnesota Ave - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver reported to be impaired, vehicle stopped by officer, officer arrested driver for DWI. During search officer located methamphetamine on th driver. Driver transported to jail.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Saturday, July 25, 2020
• 100th blk Henry Rd - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• CR 15/Hwy 10 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for traffic violation, driver arrested for DWI, during search officer located THC oil. Driver transported to jail.
Friday, July 24, 2020
• Lakeside Park - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 690 Minnesota Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 40th blk Lake St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a male trying to start fights. Male fought with officers and was arrested.
Thursday, July 23, 2020
• 18500 blk Traverse Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 1800 blk Golf St – Homicide – Report of a homicide at a residence. Officers arrived and located the suspect in the driveway. Suspect was detained. Officers located deceased female victim inside the residence. Suspect arrested and transported to jail. More information on charges will be coming.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
• 19200 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to property.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
• 16770 blk 198th Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Leighton Dr/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 5710 blk Glasgow Bay - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Monday, July 20, 2020
• 480 blk Karen Ln - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• 18770 blk Range Pole Pt - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.