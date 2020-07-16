Sunday, July 12
• 140 blk Will St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there.
• 18400 blk Traverse Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers responded to a domestic altercation. Investigation ongoing.
Saturday, July 11
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Felon in Possession of Handgun – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana coming from inside vehicle, located a loaded handgun. Driver arrested and booked into jail.
• Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 330 blk Monroe St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Friday, July 10
• 810 blk Harrison Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 4600 blk Pond View Cir - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, one individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Thursday, July 9
• CR 81/206th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 18710 blk Traverse Ln - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 1040 Kilbirnie Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 130 blk Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of Narcotics. Arrested and brought to police department for eval.
Wednesday, July 8
• 4300 blk Pintail St – Found Marijuana – Mail driver located a large bag of marijuana inside a mailbox.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St S/Harrison Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, July 7
• 350 blk Fern St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 20090 blk January St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Monday, July 6
• Minnesota Ave/CR 43 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 21520 blk Hugh Ln - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• 4150 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 110 blk Jefferson Blvd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, passenger admitted to having marijuana inside backpack, officer located large quantity of marijuana. Passenger arrested and booked into jail.
Big Lake Calls for Service
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 292
• 2020 Calls for Service: 8,926
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 80
• Citations: 24
• Arrests: 4
• Medical Emergency Calls: 6
• Mental Health Holds: 0
• Civil Mediation: 9
