Sunday, August 23, 2020
• 5700 blk Glasgow Bay - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• 220 Maple Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 640 blk Driftwood Cir - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday, August 22, 2020
• 5120 blk Edinburgh Alcove – Obstruction – Officers dispatched to a domestic. When officers attempted to remove male from the residence, male refused and fought with officers. Male was arrested and transported to jail. See booking for charges.
• 500 blk Lakeshore Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 711 Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Minnesota Ave/Powell St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Friday, August 21, 2020
• Family Dollar - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a fire hydrant.
• 280 blk Maple Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Liberty Elementary - Property Damage - Report of graffiti at school.
Thursday, August 20, 2020
• 5700 Glasgow Bay - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Lakeside Park - Skate Park - Property Damage - Report of graffiti at the skate park.
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
• Powell St/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 19190 blk Highline Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 1060 blk Lake St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
• Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 800 blk Martin Ave - Theft - Report of vehicles that had windows broken out and items stolen from inside vehicles. Investigation ongoing.
Monday, August 17, 2020
• Lakeside Park - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 3340 blk Lake View Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
