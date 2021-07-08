Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, July 4
• Prairie Dr/Larkspur Ln - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire with a grass fire caused by fireworks.
• 20300 blk Junegrass Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Lake St/Norwood Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 4400 blk Pintail St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer located a suspicious vehicle in the park, could smell burning marijuana, occupants issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Saturday, July 3
• 121 Euclid Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• CR 43/Forest Rd - Fire Call – Grass fire in the ditch, officer arrived and extinguished the fire, fire caused by a bottle rocket.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St/Park Ave – Animal Call – Ducklings stuck in a sewer, officer and fire responded to get the ducklings out.
• 600 blk Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 726 Martin Ave – Damage to Property – vandalism to picnic table.
Friday, July 2
• 218th Ave/CR 5 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 220 Maple Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Thursday, July 1
• Hwy 10/CR 15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Wednesday, June 30
• Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 500 blk Shore Acres Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 100 blk Chestnut Cir - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, June 29
• Lake St/Monroe St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 blk Chestnut Cir - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
Monday, June 28
• St. Cloud – K-9 Assist - Assisted St. Cloud PD with a K-9 sniff. K-9 located multiple narcotics in grassy and wooded area after suspect fled from traffic stop.
• 1100 blk Hill St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 4200 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
