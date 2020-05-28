- Ojo Oluwaseyi – (Age 27 – St. Cloud, MN) – Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI – Controlled Substance
- Jon Belker – (Age 29 – Bloomington, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substanc
- Donte Henry – (Age 23 – St. Francis, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
- Emilio Rivera – (Age 19 – Zimmerman, MN) – Felony Warrant – False Info to Police
- Ryan Johnson – (Age 28 – Des Moines, WA) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
- Kyle Kemp – (Age 30 – Big Lake, MN) – Felony Warrant
- Ross Anderson – (Age 47 – Big Lake, MN) – Gross Misdemeanor OFP Warrant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.