Big Lake Police Badge
  • Ojo Oluwaseyi  – (Age 27 – St. Cloud, MN) –  Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI – Controlled Substance
  • Jon Belker – (Age 29 – Bloomington, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substanc
  • Donte Henry – (Age 23 – St. Francis, MN) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
  • Emilio Rivera – (Age 19 – Zimmerman, MN) – Felony Warrant – False Info to Police
  • Ryan Johnson – (Age 28 – Des Moines, WA) – Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
  • Kyle Kemp – (Age 30 – Big Lake, MN) – Felony Warrant
  • Ross Anderson – (Age 47 – Big Lake, MN) – Gross Misdemeanor OFP Warrant
