Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf is resigning after nearing 9 years as head of the Big Lake Police Department.
Scharf’s last day as police chief will be May 27.
Scharf stated in a April 23 resignation letter that he is resigning to concentrate on his mental well-being. Scharf stated that in January he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He has been on medical leave since that diagnosis.
“Unfortunately, this diagnosis will keep me from returning to my position indefinitely,” Scharf stated.
