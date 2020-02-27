Sunday Feb. 23
• Humboldt Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 204th Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• Pleasant Ave/Lake St S – Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Humboldt Dr - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire with a gas leak.
• Lake St S - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance. Male cited for public nuisance.
Friday, Feb. 21
• Lake Ridge Dr/Lake View Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake View Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Eagle Lake Rd N/Lexington Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Trillium Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Martin Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Powell St N - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Eagle Lake Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Monday, Feb. 17
• Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• CR 81/Lake Ridge Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Hwy 10/Lake St S - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
