Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday Feb. 23

• Humboldt Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 204th Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, Feb. 22

• Pleasant Ave/Lake St S – Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Humboldt Dr - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire with a gas leak. 

• Lake St S - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance. Male cited for public nuisance. 

Friday, Feb. 21 

• Lake Ridge Dr/Lake View Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lake View Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Thursday, Feb. 20 

• Eagle Lake Rd N/Lexington Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Trillium Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Martin Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

 Tuesday, Feb. 18

• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint. 

• Powell St N - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Eagle Lake Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Monday, Feb. 17

• Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• CR 81/Lake Ridge Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Hwy 10/Lake St S - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

