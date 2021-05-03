• Tammy Jager, 49 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI
• Stephanie Loscheider, 30 of Otsego, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
• Spencer Maas, 22 of Big Lake, for misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI
• Jason Sulivan, 44 of Big Lake, for felony Flee in Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree DWI Refusal
• Lauren Myslicki, 33 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault
• Joshua Theis, 31 of Bemidji, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.