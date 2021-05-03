• Tammy Jager, 49 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Stephanie Loscheider, 30 of Otsego, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Spencer Maas, 22 of Big Lake, for misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI

• Jason Sulivan, 44 of Big Lake, for felony Flee in Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree DWI Refusal

• Lauren Myslicki, 33 of Big Lake, for Domestic Assault

• Joshua Theis, 31 of Bemidji, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

