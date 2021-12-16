Big Lake Police, arrests:

• Tamera Miller, 51 of Blaine, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Matthew Mulholla, 35 of Monticello on a Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

• Stephanie Delacruz, 47 of Isanti, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Jantje Rorman – , 46 of Big Lake, on a Misdemeanor Warrant 

• Malinda Obrien, 42 of Big Lake, on a Misdemeanor Warrant 

• Teresa Wells, 39 of Crosby, on a Felony Warrant

• Russell Herold, 59 of Elk River, on A Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

