Big Lake Police Badge

• Kenneth Volna – (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI, Violation of Alcohol Restrictions

• Matthew Erickson – (Age 42 – Plymouth, MN) – Domestic Assault

• Noah Thomas – (Age 45 – St. Cloud, MN) – 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession 

• Tanner Maehren – (Age 21 – Foley, MN) – 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession (2 Counts)

• Scott Wilke – (Age 51 – Big Lake, MN) – Arrest Warrant – Parole Violation

• Nicholas Lorentson – (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) – Probation Violation

