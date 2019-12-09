• Kenneth Volna – (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI, Violation of Alcohol Restrictions
• Matthew Erickson – (Age 42 – Plymouth, MN) – Domestic Assault
• Noah Thomas – (Age 45 – St. Cloud, MN) – 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession
• Tanner Maehren – (Age 21 – Foley, MN) – 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession (2 Counts)
• Scott Wilke – (Age 51 – Big Lake, MN) – Arrest Warrant – Parole Violation
• Nicholas Lorentson – (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) – Probation Violation
