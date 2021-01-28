A Big Lake teen was among two people injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Big Lake.
Tre Gordy, 18 of Big Lake suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Highway 10 at 168th St. NW. Jordan Palusky, 28 of St. Cloud, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at CentraCare-Monticello Hospital.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gordy was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat and was turning left onto northbound 168th Street when he collided with Palusky’s 2015 Volkswagen Jetta in the intersection.
Becker man injured
A Becker man was injured Tuesday, Jan. 26 in a vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Clear Lake.
The crash happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shelvin Dean, 41 of Becker, was eastbound on Highway 10 and was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Highway 24. Dean allegedly drove forward, increased the speed of his 2012 Honda Accord, and drove off the road, striking trees and brush before coming to a final stop.
Dean was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.