A Big Lake man has been identified as the driver of a truck that hit a motorcycle in a fatal crash Wednesday, July 22 in East Bethel.
The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 on Highway 65 at Viking Boulevard in East Bethel in Anoka County.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Stephen Edward Notsch of Big Lake was driving a commercial Dodge flatbed pick-up truck towing a trailer.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Notsch entered the freeway from eastbound Viking Boulevard. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driving southbound on Highway 65 struck Notsch's truck as it pulled out onto the highway, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from bike, the State Patrol stated.
Michael Thomas Mccauley, age 64 of East Bethel, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mccauley was not wearing a helmet, according to the State Patrol.
Notsch was not injured, an accident report states.
