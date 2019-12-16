BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:
- Matthew Mcelmeel – (Age 46 – Blaine, MN) – 3rd Degree Driving While Impaired
- Andrew Schoenike – (Age 34 – Maple Grove, MN) – Violation of a Court Ordered Do Not Contact Order
- Kimber Peterson – (Age 48 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree Driving While Impaired
- Donald Douscher – (Age 48 – Pierz, MN) – 4th Degree Driving While Impaired, Driving While Revoked, Arrest Warrant
