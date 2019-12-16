Big Lake Police Badge

 

BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:

  • Matthew Mcelmeel – (Age 46 – Blaine, MN) – 3rd Degree Driving While Impaired
  • Andrew Schoenike – (Age 34 – Maple Grove, MN) – Violation of a Court Ordered Do Not Contact Order
  • Kimber Peterson – (Age 48 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree Driving While Impaired
  • Donald Douscher – (Age 48 – Pierz, MN) – 4th Degree Driving While Impaired, Driving While Revoked, Arrest Warrant
