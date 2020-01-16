Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department.
• Max Monson – (Age 28 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI, Obstruction
• Ray Sowell – (Age 60 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Wright County
• Megan Hall – (Age 20 – St. Cloud, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Sherburne County
• David Holmberg – (Age 53 – Brooklyn Park, MN) – Felony Warrant – MN Dept of Corrections
• Bobbie Stratton – (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) – Felony Warrant – Morrison County
