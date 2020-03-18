special meeting MT

Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallin has called an emergency city council meeting for 6p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

The purpose of the meeting is to discus the COVID-19 virus, according to city officials.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, located at 160 Lake St N, in Big Lake.

The meeting agenda states: COVID-19 Update and Proposed Plan.

City staff notes on the agenda that all attendees are expected to follow CDC recommendations ensuring social distancing of at least 6 feet away from other persons.

  2. 2.      Some members of the City Council may participate in this Emergency Meeting via telephone or other electronic means on an as needed basis.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

