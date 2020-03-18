Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallin has called an emergency city council meeting for 6p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
The purpose of the meeting is to discus the COVID-19 virus, according to city officials.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, located at 160 Lake St N, in Big Lake.
The meeting agenda states: COVID-19 Update and Proposed Plan.
City staff notes on the agenda that all attendees are expected to follow CDC recommendations ensuring social distancing of at least 6 feet away from other persons.
- 2. Some members of the City Council may participate in this Emergency Meeting via telephone or other electronic means on an as needed basis.
