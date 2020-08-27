BL girls soccer 8-27-20

The Big Lake girls took advantage of two goals in the second to  open its its 2020 season with a 3-2 win over Becker on their home field Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Hornets took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Both Big Lake and Becker scored two second-half goals. 

See complete game coverage in the Sept. 3 issue of the Monticello Times.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments