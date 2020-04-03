Big Lake Firefighters honored

Big Lake Firefighters were honored by the Big Lake City Council on March 11 for their years of service to the department. Pictured with Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallin (far right) are Mark Hedstrom, 10 years of service; Nick Christenson, 10 years of service; and James Jenson, 15 years of service. Other firefighters honored but not present at the meeting were: Jeff Novak, 10 years of service; Charles Stern, 10 years of service; and Ken Halverson, 30 years of service. In addition to honoring the firefighters, public works department employees Norm Michels and Dean Nelson were honored for five years of service as employees of the City of Big Lake.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

