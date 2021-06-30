The Big Lake Police Department will have a new police chief in mid-July.
Deputy Chief Matt Hayen is poised to assume the position of chief of police, replacing Chief Joe Scharf, who retired in May.
The Big Lake City Council voted on June 23 to enter into contract negotiations with Hayen, who has been with the department since April of 2016.
Hayen was one of two internal candidates interviewed by members of the Big Lake City Council on Monday, June 14. The other candidate was Sgt. Sam Olson.
The Big Lake City Council is expected to make Hayen’s hiring official at the its July 14 meeting.
During city council discussions on the police chief position, the process of interviewing for the position of chief of police came under scrutiny.
The original plan had been to interview candidates from both inside and outside the Big Lake Police Department.
But Hayen and Olson were the only too interviewed as the interviewing of outside candidates was bypassed- something was recommended bya city personnel committee involved in the interview process.
That decision came after meeting with members of the police department and its union, as well as Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen. Nierenhausen, according to Mayor Paul Knier, said interviewing just internal candidates shows solidarity within the department and is a sign that the department is running well. Bringing in outside candidates is a clear sign that there are problems within the department, Knier said.
Councilmember Ken Halverson said he had issues with the interview process, noting that with tens of thousands of police officers working in Minnesota, Big Lake missed an opportunity to consider qualified candidates by interviewing just the two internal candidates.
Halverson obstained from voting on the measure to enter into contract negotiations with Hayen, but made it very clear that he was not comfortable with the interview process and his abstention was in no way a reflection on his support of Hayen as the City’s next police chief. Prior to the vote, Halverson reiterated that even though he would be abstaining from the vote, he was not be voting against Hayen. “That’s nor right,” Halverson said.
After the 4-1 vote in favor of negotiating a contract with Hayen, the soon-to-be chief approached the dais and shook the hands of the councilmembers in a sign of appreciation for their support.
Hayen came to Big Lake in April 2016 after serving as a deputy with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
He came to Big Lake as a patrol officer, and soon moved into the role of K-9 officer and partnered with Bruno, the department’s canine.
Then-police Chief Joel Scharf added two sergeants to the leadership team, with Hayen filling one of those roles. The sergeant positions were later replaced by the role of a single captain, a position also filled by Hayen.
In 2020, Hayen was promoted from captain to deputy chief of the Big Lake Police Department.
