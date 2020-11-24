Big Lake School Board meetings will be held virtually online in December.

The method in which meetings will be held in the future will be decided on a month-by-month basis.

Discussion was held regarding holding meetings virtually when schools from kindergarten to grade 12 are being held through the distance learning model. 

Board member Tony Scales advocated for holding meetings in person and discussed the value of face-to-face communications between board members.

However, it was noted that meetings are not just between board members, and to meeting in person is an act of the board making decisions that affect others, including teachers, staff and administrators that attend meetings.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

