Big Lake School Board meetings will be held virtually online in December.
The method in which meetings will be held in the future will be decided on a month-by-month basis.
Discussion was held regarding holding meetings virtually when schools from kindergarten to grade 12 are being held through the distance learning model.
Board member Tony Scales advocated for holding meetings in person and discussed the value of face-to-face communications between board members.
However, it was noted that meetings are not just between board members, and to meeting in person is an act of the board making decisions that affect others, including teachers, staff and administrators that attend meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.