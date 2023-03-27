“We had such a successful Community Fair last Saturday, March 18th at Big Lake High School,“ exclaimed Gloria Vande Brake, Executive Director of Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “1274 people attended the Fair, a 37% increase over last year and a record attendance since 2017 when we had 1234
“We also had 53 exhibitors, a 26% increase over last year. Farmers Market also had 24 vendors in the atrium and hallways,“ noted Vande Brake.
Area citizens and families were able to watch entertainers while they enjoyed free food from Coborn’s in the cafeteria. BLHS Jazz Band, Folklorico Rosa Quetzal, Evolution Tae Kwon Do and Starz Dance shared their skills.
A dozen exhibitors shared job opportunities with attendees. 10 bikes and scooter/skateboard combos were given away to excited children!
Big Lake High School Robotics students demonstrated their latest robot. Big Lake Lions provided 40 vision screenings to babies and children. Community Education provided a fun Bingo game. Big Lake Ambassadors offered face or wrist painting. People waited in line to get a caricatures by artist Bill Morgan, who was sponsored by Real Broker LLC-Stacey Stanley. Citizens received massages from Great River Spine & Sport and HealthSource Chiropractic of Elk River.
“We thank everyone coming out for the Fair and all our exhibitors and sponsors. All proceeds will go to Volunteerism Scholarships for area high school seniors,“ emphasized Gloria Vande Brake, Executive Director.
Gold and Bike Sponsors of the Fair include Big Lake Spud Fest, Insurance Specialists Team, Kwik Trip and Liberty Bank.
Silver Sponsors include Casey’s, Custom Doors, Edina Realty—Ryan Benjamin, FedEx Ground, HealthSource Chiropractic of Elk River, Minnco Credit Union, Realty Group-Brad & Carla Swanson, T & J Construction and Wruck Sewer & Portable Rentals.
Additional Bike Sponsors include Driscoll Accounting, Edina Realty-Ryan Benjamin, Premier Pontoon and T & J Construction.
