“We had such a successful Community Fair last Saturday, March 18th at Big Lake High School,“ exclaimed Gloria Vande Brake, Executive Director of Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry.  “1274 people attended the Fair, a 37% increase over last year and a record attendance since 2017 when we had 1234

 “We also had 53 exhibitors, a 26% increase over last year. Farmers Market also had 24 vendors in the atrium and hallways,“ noted Vande Brake.

Tags

Load comments