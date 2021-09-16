As you may have heard, Big Lake Schools will be holding an election on November 2 asking voters to approve a crucial school funding measure to restore and renew our facilities.
As a district, we are committed to not raising taxes for our community, which means this bond referendum will have a $0 tax increase for our community!
This is due in part to paying off the bond that financed the construction of Liberty Elementary (along with additions to the High School and Middle School, and prior Independence Elementary projects). This is an opportune time to reinvest in our facilities with low interest rates while maintaining fiscal responsibility for our tax payers.
In partnership with community groups we have identified important facility infrastructure projects that need to be completed in the upcoming years. If approved, this bond referendum will allow us to complete a number of projects including:
• Critical roof repairs/replacement.
• Improving indoor air quality and adding air conditioning at Independence Elementary STEM.
• Air conditioning of high school activity spaces including the main gym and auxiliary gymnastics
gym.
• Updated career and technical education spaces to reflect the current market needs to prepare
students for life after graduation.
• Redesigned media center and special education spaces.
• Redesign of the Liberty Elementary parking lot to ensure smoother pick up/drop off times.
• And many more important updates to our facilities!
For more information, please visit our website at referendum.biglakeschools.org or reach out to me directly at 763-262-2536. Early voting begins on September 17 in the District Office from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on November 2 votes may be cast at Big Lake City Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. I hope that you will vote in this upcoming election and encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to vote as well.
