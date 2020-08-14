Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.