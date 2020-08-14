by Gloria Vande Brake
MONTICELLO Times
The Big Lake School Board spent nearly its entire 2 v1/2 hour meeting on Aug 6 reviewing plans to open next month. Over 200 area residents and staff attended the meeting virtually.
School will begins Tuesday, Sept 8 for 6th-9th grades while kindergarten through 5th grade will have individual appointments for assessment Sept 8-11 and their classroom will begin on Sept. 14. Grades 10-12 will start on Sept. 9. Expectations for students will be provided at this time.
Buses will drop off students at Liberty Elementary and the high school at 7:15 a.m. while buses will drop off students at Independence STEM Elementary and the middle school at 8:45 a.m.. Buses will transport students at 50% capacity to ensure social distancing.
With younger children not greatly impacted by the coronavirus, the school’s highest priority is to bring K-5 students for in-person learning. If the number of COVID-19 cases in Sherburne County remains low, then 6-12 graders will be in the hybrid model or have a combination of in-person and distance learning. If COVID-19 cases increase in the county, grades 6-12 might move to all distance learning.
Each Thursday morning Superintendent Tim Truebenbach will be informed of the COVID-19 rate per 10,000 during the last two weeks, which determines Dept. of Education’s recommendation for in-person learning or distance learning. Board member Mark Hedstrom suggested eliminating the number of cases at the MN Dept. of Corrections jail in St. Cloud from the calculation for the school since their populations are so different. Truebenbach will check.
The hybrid model for 6-12 graders include 2 days per week of in-person learning and 2 days of distance learning including videos and assignments. With this model, in-person classes at school are reduced in half so students will receive more specialized attention from their teachers. Wednesdays would be resource days for students to connect virtually or in-person with the teachers or small group labs.
Truebenbach emphasized, “Safety for our students and teachers are our #1 priority.”
Board member Dan Nygaard asked, “Will distance learning this fall will be rigorous enough for students at home? They are in school 7 hours/day but last spring the homework didn’t total that.” Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Dr. David Bernard responded, “Teachers will be planning activities for the entire week but students will also be learning goal-setting, self-management and independent skills as well as identifying barriers in achieving targets and standards.”
Buildings and Grounds Manager TJ Zerwas complimented the board on their support for improving air quality at their buildings as this is a critical component to minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Temperature monitoring stations will be at each door and signage and barriers for social distancing will be installed. Common areas and high-touch surfaces will be sanitized frequently with thorough cleaning of classrooms on Wednesdays. Desks are moved further away from each other. Visitors will be limited to offices only. Classes will be held in the larger rooms.
Big Lake Online School provides more support to students than other online programs. Online classes are taught by licensed instructors of Edgenuity but students will be supported by Big Lake teachers and counselors. Students can fully participate in activities and athletics and sign up for one or more of their classes online while taking the other classes at school. Parent-teacher conferences, school lunches and electronic devices are also available for online students. Students are asked to commit during an entire trimester. 260 students have already enrolled in Online with 14 as new students.
The Board approved their first Weather-Related Learning Plan which will require staff and students to take their school-issued devices and chargers home every night in case of weather (generally snowstorm) or mechanical emergency prohibiting them from going to the classroom the next day. Big Lake Schools can have up to 5 days using this plan before needing to make-up lost classroom days.
School Board member Amber Sixberry asked about the wear and tear of the electronic devices with the daily transporting to and from the school. Technology Manager John Beach responded that cases are provided for IPads but it was cost-prohibit adding them to the Chromebooks for the other students. Parents are responsible to replace any lost devices. Hedstrom noted that families could add this on their home insurance policies.
The final decision on how the school opens will be made on August 20th. Parents can ask questions or provide input at Feedback@biglakeschools.org or if it is related to Big Lake Online Program, BLonline@biglakesschools.org
In other
school board news:
• Newly-appointed Director of Community Education and Communications Services Allen Berg noted that child care services in Little Learners Preschool and Kids Club will be available. Child care is provided free to critical workers.
• Director of Business Services Angie Manuel reported that initial COVID-related costs will likely total at least $839,000 with $250,000 for Chromebooks, IPads and other technology coming from the technology levy approved by the voters a couple years ago. Federal funding may help with these costs and administrators are checking into other sources.
• Board approved a bus camera addendum to their contract with Vision Transportation in which Vision would buy back the school-owned cameras if they do not receive the next contract.
• Activities Director Logan Midthun presented the changes to the activities manual which was approved. When asked by Board Chair Reasoner about coaches checking grades for online students, Bernard confirmed coaches will receive progress reports.
• Board also approved the coaches handbook which adds that middle school and assistant coaches need to receive head coach approval for purchases. Midthun noted that with football and volleyball moved to spring, spring sports attendance may be hindered. He indicated the decision on winter sports will be provided in October.
• Human Resources Manager Sue Schmidt presented the updated employee handbook which includes unauthorized use of school property and unpaid leave needs to be approved by the superintendent. Board approved.
• Truebenbach’s first video was posted on Facebook last week and he plans on doing more of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.