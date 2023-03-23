I previously shared that Democrats are looking to fast-track a bonding bill this legislative session. And that is exactly what they did this week when the bill was forced to the Senate floor for a vote.

The bonding bill is the only legislation that requires a 3/5 majority vote, which is 41 votes, and required 7 Republican senators to vote for the bill. It failed, however, to garner even one Republican vote. This is because, halfway into session, we have yet to see Democrats make any significant movement on tax relief. This is a stance–tax relief before bonding–that Senate Republicans have been clear on for weeks and why I was unable to support this bill at this time.

Tags

Load comments