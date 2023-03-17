 Skip to main content
Before a bonding bill is passed, Minnesotans must see meaningful tax relief

Anderson U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs MT

Visitors from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Debt Management Center.L to R: Chris Carslon, Laurel Bawek, Rodney McDowell (Buffalo), Senator Anderson, Ryan Turnmire, Brent Boots, Michael Madigan, Sara Schiller

 Office of Sen. Bruce Anderson

I previously shared that Democrats are looking to fast-track a bonding bill this legislative session. And that is exactly what they did this week when the bill was forced to the Senate floor for a vote.

The bonding bill is the only legislation that requires a 3/5 majority vote, which is 41 votes, and required 7 Republican senators to vote for the bill. It failed, however, to garner even one Republican vote. This is because, halfway into session, we have yet to see Democrats make any significant movement on tax relief. This is a stance–tax relief before bonding–that Senate Republicans have been clear on for weeks and why I was unable to support this bill at this time.

