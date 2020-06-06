Be the difference makers, Magic seniors

Dear Class of 2020,
As you prepare to move on from your time in the Monticello School District, I have one request of you and three pieces of advice that I believe will help you get there. My request? Simple. Be a difference maker. Whether it be in the life of one person or thousands, whether it be in business or parenting, through social media or an interpersonal relationship … I urge each and every single one of you to strive to be a difference maker. Nothing about the path of our world is set. It continues to be molded every day by people from around the globe. It is now your turn, your opportunity, to join those that are influencing the trajectory of our future, and I believe with great confidence that you are all fully prepared to do just that.
In order to help you get started down the path, I’d like to give you three pieces of advice to focus on that I believe will leave you inspired, happy, and more capable of making a difference than you’ve ever imagined.
Laugh.
Embrace change.
Set daily goals.
When I think back over the year, I immediately think about the fun that I had with the graduating class of 2020. Some of you learned how to tease me. I learned how to tease some of you. I watched many of you perform your sport or activity with passion. You always brought a smile to my face and laughter in my voice.
You might ask, Mr. Olson, why is laughter important? Well, if a smile is happiness, then laughter is pure joy. Laughter turns a good night into a memorable one, and a good friendship into a great one. And as many of you know by now, building those great relationships and creating memories to last a lifetime are two of my biggest passions.
I recently read a statistic that more than 75 percent of people in the world do not like their job. If you ask the 25 percent why they like their job, you will almost certainly learn that they work in a situation that makes them feel happy or good about themselves. To create change, you must first find something that brings you joy. Pursue that passion with determination and love, and change will happen.
Knock, knock...Who’s there? B-4… B-4 Who? B-4 you get your diploma in the mail, you will surely get two more pieces of advice from your superintendent.
My second piece of advice, learning to embrace change, is something that very few people in our world understand deeply. Routines, repetitions, and small things done over and over again can equate to success. However, at the same time, we have to recognize life’s obstacles, hardships, and setbacks. Getting stuck doing something for no reason, or doing something repeatedly (even when it is not working) can keep us from achieving our goals.
I have worked jobs that require 50 or more hours a week since I was 17 years old. I have worked for at least ten employers. The percentage of people I’ve come across during my 33 years in the workforce who understand the art of embracing change is somewhere between three and ten percent. I’ve learned that it is a shockingly small number of people that keenly understand how to look at the world, look at obstacles, and constantly adjust their course ever so slightly.
Experience has shown me that more than 90 percent of the people in our world make a goal and forget how to make adjustments to achieve that goal. But every great triumph, including the history of flight, light, or the race to the moon, was achieved following countless set-backs. Set-backs, of course, are something you understand all too well after this spring.
I couldn’t be more proud of the ability you’ve shown to adapt and adjust at such a young age. As you’ve learned this year, adapting to change is simply a matter of developing a deep understanding of obstacles that you are faced with and then resetting your path in order to accomplish your original or modified goal. If you’re able to take that knowledge and apply it to the rest of your life, you will lead the path forward for our world, a path that we understand will be beset with obstacles and fraught with danger, but a path that can be conquered nonetheless.
My third and final piece of advice to help you become a difference maker? Set daily goals. I don’t care who you are or what you do, wake up in the morning and set goals for the day. Whether you are taking a gap year, going to work, going to school, going to grandma’s house, spending time with a significant other, or hanging out with friends, wake up and set goals for yourself.
The act of setting daily goals directly relates towards being the best version of yourself in every area of life. I want you to know that everything that I regret in life, usually came because I woke up and I let things happen to me all day long. When we set goals we go from being reactive to proactive. We don’t let change come to us, rather we create change. When I wake up and set a few goals, I know that I can be a difference in the lives of others. I also know that the feeling that I get when I accomplish a few daily goals is a feeling like no other.
Of course, there is fear associated with setting goals. If we don’t set goals, we can’t come up short, right? Well, not exactly. We may not feel that pain of coming up short daily, but one day it will catch up to all of us. If we settle now, we may find immediate comfort but I assure you there will be long term disappointment. Meanwhile, failing to reach our daily goals is not failure at all, rather a great opportunity for growth. Just as we gain inspiration from reaching the goals we set daily, we should take the same inspiration from coming up short. Each morning is an opportunity to start over, to strive, and to grow.
If there is one thing that ties those three pieces of advice together, it’s this: FEEL.
See, I believe that to truly achieve and to find real joy in this world, we all must embrace the things that make us feel emotion. I believe all three pieces of advice mentioned above, laugh, embrace change, and set goals, relate to helping you feel good about yourself. And to make others feel good, we must first feel good about ourselves. To do good for others, we must understand what is good, ourselves.
Class of 2020, you understand what is good, you have wonderful, diverse, and dynamic abilities, and YOU WILL change the world for the better. I truly believe in you and am so proud to call you graduates of Monticello High School. You are all difference makers. Go forth and make the world a better place.
Best wishes, Mr. Olson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.