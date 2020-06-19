Election day remains five months away, but election excitement is already building in the Monticello-Big Lake area.
Two Monticello area lawmakers have drawn last-minute challengers for their seats. Other incumbents in the area had challengers file early on in the filing process, which ended at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Monticello history teacher and teacher union president Joe Rosh has filed as the DFL challenger to Rep. Marion O’Neill in Minnesota House District 29B.
Rosh has not run for public office before, while O’Neill is serving her fourth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
On the Wright County Board, Commissioner Darek Vetsch is being challenged by a face familiar to Monticello government.
Former Monticello City Council member Tom Perrault has filed to run against Vetsch for the District 2 seat, which represents the city of Monticello.
Vetsch, elected to the county board in 2017, served as the board chairman in 2019. Perrault, who served on the Monticello City Council for 14 years, unsuccessfully ran for city council in Monticello in 2018.
In Wright County District 4, incumbent Michael Potter of Albertville is being challenged by Mary Wetter of Buffalo and Scott Yelle of Rockford.
There are four people running for the District 5 county commissioner seat being vacated by Charlie Borrell. Seeking the seat Mike Kaczmarek, Montrose, who unsuccessfully ran for Wright County Sheriff in 2018, as well as Daniel Bravinder, Cokato, Jason Franzen, Delano and Dan Vick, Howard Lake.
In the race Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, Big Lake representative Raeanne Danielowski’s seat is not up for election this year. However, incumbent Tim Dolan in District 3 is being challenged by Anne M. Kostrzewski of Zimmerman.
All House and Senate seats will be on the ballot this year.
The race for House District 30B, which encompasses Big Lake, it will be a repeat of the February special election that saw get elected to the Minnesota House. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, is seeking re-election and will face his February challenger, Chad Hobot, D-Elk River, who has once again filed for the seat.
Monticello’s representative in the Minnesota Senate is District 29 Senator Bruce Anderson. Anderson, a Republican from Buffalo Lake Township, is being challenged by Mary Murphy, Maple Lake, of the Grassroots Legalize Cannibis party.
In Senate District 30, which includes Big Lake, incumbent Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, is being challenged by Diane Nguyen, D- Elk River. Senate District 15, which goes up into the southwest corner of Sherburne County, incumbent Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, is being challenged by Brent Krist, D-Milaca. In the Minnesota House District 15B race, incumbent Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, is facing three challengers: John Ulrick, R-Hillman and Ron Thiessen, D- Clear Lake and Myron Wilson, Veterans Party of Minnesota, Zimmerman.
Minnesota House District 30A
In the race for U.S. Representative: 6th District, Republican incumbent Tom Emmer, is being challenged by DFLers Tawnja Zahradka and Aaron Aanerud.
