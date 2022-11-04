Nearly 300 people attended “México de mis Recuerdos” or “Mexico of my Memories” a dance and dinner event held by Ballet Folklorico Rosa Quetzal at the Waverly Village Hall on Saturday, October 8th. The event featured traditional Mexican folk dance, singing, music and food all for a free will donation. The group will be hosting a second free event on Saturday, November 5th at 5:15 to 9:15 pm at the Monticello Middle School Commons in celebration of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) a traditional Mexican holiday that honors and celebrates departed ancestors. 

Ballet Folkorlico Rosa Quetzal is a local dance group started in 2015 with the goal of celebrating Mexican heritage through dance and song. Over 25 adults and children participate in the group, which meets weekly to practice. The group provides free performances throughout the community and has performed in parades, at nursing homes and during festivals.  They do more than 20 events each year.

